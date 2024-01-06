GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 21,428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,605,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 2,593,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

