GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

