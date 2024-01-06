GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 324,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. 2,149,855 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

