GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $13.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.