GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after buying an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $163.32. 1,113,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,511. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

