Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.03. 1,166,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

