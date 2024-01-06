Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

