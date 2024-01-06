Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group accounts for about 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.57% of Alamo Group worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.38. 109,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.87 and a 12-month high of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.88%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.