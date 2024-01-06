Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group accounts for 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.63% of Textainer Group worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TGH shares. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,234. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

