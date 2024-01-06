Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 17,350 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Stepan comprises 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.44% of Stepan worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 63,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCL

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.