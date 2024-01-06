Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 600 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Woodmark comprises 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.74. 83,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

