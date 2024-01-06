Grace & White Inc. NY Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

