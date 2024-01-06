Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $680.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $702.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.29 and a 200-day moving average of $602.64.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.