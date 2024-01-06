Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $680.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $702.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.29 and a 200-day moving average of $602.64.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.