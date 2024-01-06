Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 2,200,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

