Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

BDX opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

