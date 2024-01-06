Hendley & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

