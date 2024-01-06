Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Further Reading

