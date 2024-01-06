Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.29.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
