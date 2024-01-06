Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

