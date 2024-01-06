Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.56

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00017295 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $109.85 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00052268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,528,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

