HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,821,817 shares.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of £77.73 million, a PE ratio of 367.50 and a beta of 0.22.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

