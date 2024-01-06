Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $261.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

