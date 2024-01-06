HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for 0.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.52% of HUYA worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 856,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

