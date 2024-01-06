Index Venture Associates VI Ltd Reduces Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,871,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up 99.9% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd owned approximately 6.35% of Robinhood Markets worth $567,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 1,457,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,693 shares of company stock worth $9,018,619. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.89 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

