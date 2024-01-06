indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

