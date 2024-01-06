indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00.
indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of INDI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
