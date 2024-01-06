Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Up 26.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 342,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 137,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Indiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Indiva

Indiva Stock Performance

Indiva Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.