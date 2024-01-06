Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 85,637 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

