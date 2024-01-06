Insider Selling: Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunocore Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

View Our Latest Report on IMCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $355,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.