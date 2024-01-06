Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $13,027.89 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $13,027.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $747,986.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palomar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $57.88 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

