Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $18,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,475.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Palomar Trading Down 1.0 %

PLMR opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palomar by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.