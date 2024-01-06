Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 6,979 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00.

Insmed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Insmed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,715 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 40,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

