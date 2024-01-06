Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl Sells 5,843 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
