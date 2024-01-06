Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl Sells 5,843 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

