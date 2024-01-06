Invesco LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,428,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,732. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.