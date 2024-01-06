Invesco LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.06. 2,595,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average is $432.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

