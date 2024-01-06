Invesco LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,607. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.