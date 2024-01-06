Invesco LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,000. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

