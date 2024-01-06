Invesco LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.