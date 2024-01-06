IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares trading hands.

IOG Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About IOG

(Get Free Report)

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.