iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $116.38 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

