iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 169,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

