iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

