iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 4,304,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

