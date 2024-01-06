iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.91

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 748672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

