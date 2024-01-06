iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 24,601 shares.The stock last traded at $67.13 and had previously closed at $67.14.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

