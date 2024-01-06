iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 24,601 shares.The stock last traded at $67.13 and had previously closed at $67.14.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
