iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,855 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

