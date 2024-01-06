iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $30,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

