iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. 7,720,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

