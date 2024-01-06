Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Gerald Creadon Sells 4,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $126.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

