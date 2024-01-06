JB Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

