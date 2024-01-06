Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,752 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.3% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 83.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 184,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

