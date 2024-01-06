Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. 32,550,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

